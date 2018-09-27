Geisinger Doc: e-cigarettes, vaping newest public health crisis

DANVILLE – A new public health crisis has arisen, thanks to the dangerously growing popularity of e-cigarettes and vaping. Dr. Jonathan Spahr is the Director of pediatrics pulmonary program at Geisinger.

He says e-cigarettes have been catching teenagers, now that they’ve become easier to inhale and taste better, “They made these substances in very nice flavors that they get easier for young adults and teenagers to tolerate inhaling these things into their body, and then they become addicted to nicotine, and then have problems later on down the line with using combustible cigarettes.”

Dr. Spahr says vaping is also becoming a big problem with young adults and teenagers. He says the crisis has grown in the past year, “It’s pretty widespread and getting worse. Over the last year, its become 75% more prevalent among teens. I’m worried about it as one doctor, and the American Thoracic Society, who I value their opinions, and have been getting emails pretty much daily on this.”

