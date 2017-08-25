Geisinger cuts all sugary drinks served on its campus

DANVILLE – Geisinger Health System won’t be as sweet…they are getting rid of any sugary products served on its campus. Geisinger announced this week it is eliminating serving any sugary drinks to better serve the health of its patients and employees. This includes soda, fruit drinks, sports and energy drinks, and sweetened waters and milks.

Dr. Andrea Feinberg, Geisinger’s Medical Director for Health and Wellness says this is a positive step forward, though it may not seem like it, “It sounds like we want to take things away from people, but really what we want to do is liberate people. We’re here for them to make the correct choices and be healthy all the time.”

Dr. Feinberg also stressed the importance of better preserving the health of its patients and its employees who eat multiple meals with them, “They may eat somewhere between two meals a day with us. So if we offer them healthy food, and give it to them where it’s easy for them to make the right choice, then the impact on our patients and employees is suddenly directly improving their current state of health.”

In past moves since 2010, Geisinger has set other restrictive guidelines on its food served on campus, including eliminating fryers in its kitchens.