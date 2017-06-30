Geisinger can now merge with Jersey Shore Hospital

SUNBURY—The integration of two area hospitals has been approved by the state Attorney General. The merger of Geisinger Health System and Jersey Shore Hospital will take effect July 1. Leaders and employees from both entities say they will gather July 10 for a celebration and welcome reception in the Jersey Shore Hospital main lobby.

In a statement, Geisinger says it has operated physician offices in Clinton and Lycoming County areas for over 20 years. The Jersey Shore Hospital will be the newest satellite campus for the health system. Jersey Shore facility has 25 beds and 300 employees.

David Shannon, Jersey Shore Hospital CEO says smaller hospitals can’t thrive on their own anymore saying, “With all the challenges facing health care today, especially in Pennsylvania, for these small independent facilities like Jersey Shore it’s really difficult to thrive without becoming part of a larger organization or system.”

Geisinger officials said they are acquiring all of Jersey Shore’s assets and liabilities and the new facility will operate as part of the Geisinger system, in much the same way hospitals in Shamokin and Bloomsburg are part of the GHS system.