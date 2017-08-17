Gearing up for another exciting River Festival

SUNBURY – There’s lots of excitement brewing around this year’s Sunbury River Festival. The weekend kicks off Thursday night with the annual ‘Valley’s Got Talent’ at 7 p.m. at Shikellamy High School.

This year’s show involves 20 acts that River Festival co-chair Slade Shreck says you don’t want to miss, “We have a 10-year-old girl coming from Wilkes-Barre that’s a tap dancer and she’s unbelievable. We’ve got three girls that have teamed up from Meadow Brook Christian Academy singing, we have a lot of individual acts and some dance acts, and gymnastics.”

This year’s show also includes new emcee and some new judges. The winner will earn recording and video sessions, a trophy, and $400 cash. Admission is $2, with half the proceeds going to Shikellamy’s Caring for Kids backpack program and the other half going to SRI.

Besides a great show coming up, Shreck also says this year’s festival is the year if you’re into crafts, “We went out and we really strived hard this year to get the craft vendors to come out. So we got about 20-25 vendors, which to us is a lot because normally we’ve got one or two. To have that many, we’re pretty excited about that to go with all the food.”

For more information and a complete schedule for this year’s River Festival, visit sunburyriverfestival.com. (Matt Catrillo)