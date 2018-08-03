Gaudenzia drug rehab facility approval delayed

COAL TOWNSHIP – Coal Township leaders say they need more time to consider allowing the opening of a drug rehabilitation facility on the grounds of the Northumberland County Prison. The Daily Item reports Coal Township Supervisors Thursday delayed approval for Gaudenzia Inc. to open the drug rehab center.

The paper says the supervisors told Gaudenzia to submit copies of their traffic impact plan. The township also requested copies of Gaudenzia’s licenses, if approved. The township and county are involved in a bitter lawsuit over building permit fees.

One Gaudenzia official told the paper there’s already a “ton of interest” from people seeking jobs, which are about 30 available. If approved, Gaudenzia would provide outpatient services along with a seven-bed detoxification center and a 16-bed in-patient rehab facility. The goal was to have the outpatient services ready by late summer and detox/in-patient services by early fall.