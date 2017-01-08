Gas station robbery leads to arrest of Milton man

MILTON – A man is in custody after a robbery in Milton Saturday night. Police in Milton say 43-year old, Luis Rolon-Acosta of Milton, was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Fuel-On gas station that took place around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. Police released pictures from video footage of the robbery and received a tip from a local store security department. They were able to apprehend Rolon-Acosta at a hotel in Lewisburg early Sunday morning.

Rolon-Acosta was arraigned on charges of robbery, persons not to possess firearms, and other related charges. He was placed in Mifflin County Prison on $200,000 cash bail. Milton Police were assisted by the Union County Sheriff’s office, and police departments from Buffalo Valley, Watsontown, Point Township, Northumberland, Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Montgomery, Mifflinburg, Danville, and state police in Milton. (Sara Lauver)

**Updated with additional information