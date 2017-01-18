Gas pipeline will pay $200,000 for Northumberland County easement

SUNBURY – Northumberland County has negotiated an easement for a pipeline running through newly-acquired property in Coal Township. Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says they were approached by Williams Partners LP after the 365-acres were taken back by the county, “This is property we obtained a few months ago due to a tax lien. Rick [Schoch] and myself decided that it was best to take it over. It is around the Northwestern site where the new prison is going to be.”

The property is adjacent to both the prison and the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area. Schiccatano says they settled on a payment of more than $200,000, “It’s actually $212,000 plus $1,500 for access plus we are also negotiating with them the timbering of where the pipeline is going to go.”

Commissioners had planned to selectively timber the property and Schiccatano says the gas company will reimburse them for trees removed for construction, “They basically are going to mark off the area that they’re going to be running the pipeline. We’ll have a company come to give us a timbering amount that we would have gotten if we would have timbered it. The pipeline’s also going to end up paying us that amount.”

Last year, Schiccatano successfully negotiated a payment of $700,000 from Williams Partners for a segment of the same pipeline that will pass through East Cameron Township, Coal Township, and Shamokin.