Garage fire started by juveniles

LEWISBURG — A garage was heavily damaged by fire in Lewisburg on Thursday evening. William Cameron Engine Company reports the fire was on Peach Tree Alley in the 300 block of North Fourth Street. Smoke and flames were pouring from the building when firefighters arrived around 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control before it spread to nearby structures. The Daily Item reports a pair of juveniles were playing with combustible material in a wood stove which started the fire. One of the juveniles was taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. (Ali Stevens)