SHAMOKIN TWP – A fire was reported Saturday afternoon inside a garage in Shamokin Township. Northumberland County Communications tells us the fire was first reported just before 1:30 p.m. at 537 Fig Road.

No injuries were reported. No other damage was reported beyond the garage. County communications says it took fire fighters about a half hour to extinguish the blaze. Shamokin, Coal Township, Stonington, Elysburg, and Overlook fire companies responded.