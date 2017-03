MUNCY – Maybe a sigh of relief from local shoppers at the Gander Mountain store in Lycoming County. The company says they are declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and they are closing 32 stores, but they are not closing the store at the Lycoming Mall complex.

None of the underperforming stores they say they are closing are in Pennsylvania. Gander Mountain said they are putting the business up for sale and initiating a comprehensive restructuring program.