Gala raises more than $100,000 for Community Health and Wellness

2017 Gala Committee

LEWISBURG — Hundreds wore fancy gowns and suits or tuxedos to Evangelical Community Hospital’s annual Gala on Saturday. The event raised approximately $105,000 for Evangelical’s Community Health and Wellness Department.

Programming by the Community Health and Wellness Department is designed toward the goals of prevention, early intervention and health education to make a positive difference in the health of the community. Most of the programs are provided at a reduced cost or no cost to participants.

The sold-out Gala was held at Larison Hall at Bucknell University, with more than 300 attendees. The event featured a silent auction, dinner and dancing, all with a Las Vegas theme. You can see photos from the 2017 Evangelical Community Hospital Gala at evanhospital.com. (Ali Stevens)