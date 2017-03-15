Home
Gala raises more than $100,000 for Community Health and Wellness

Ali Stevens | |

2017 Gala Committee

LEWISBURG — Hundreds wore fancy gowns and suits or tuxedos to Evangelical Community Hospital’s annual Gala on Saturday.  The event raised approximately $105,000 for Evangelical’s Community Health and Wellness Department.

 

Programming by the Community Health and Wellness Department is designed toward the goals of prevention, early intervention and health education to make a positive difference in the health of the community.  Most of the programs are provided at a reduced cost or no cost to participants.

 

The sold-out Gala was held at Larison Hall at Bucknell University, with more than 300 attendees.  The event featured a silent auction, dinner and dancing, all with a Las Vegas theme.  You can see photos from the 2017 Evangelical Community Hospital Gala at evanhospital.com.  (Ali Stevens)

