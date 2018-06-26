Funds raised to construct new Brandon Kramm baseball field

LEWISBURG – Organizers have raised enough funds to begin construction of a new baseball field at Lewisburg High School, it will be built in memory of a former player and outstanding community member. Ann Glock, Executive Director of The Green Dragon Foundation, made the announcement during last week’s Lewisburg School Board meeting.

Glock says over $104,000 was raised during separate fundraisers earlier this month, “It started with a golf tournament on Friday, June 8 and we had 39 foursomes. And then on Saturday, June 9, we had a benefit auction. We called it a ‘Field of Dreams Benefit Auction’ at Country Cupboard.”

That brings the total amount to more than $400,000, which is enough needed to begin construction of the Brandon S. Kramm Memorial Baseball Field, “The district has to do their part of getting the land development ready and the plans with Kelly Township, and they’re working on that at the moment. We believe we’ll be able to break ground next Spring 2019, with the hope of playing on it in 2020.”

Kramm, a 2001 graduate of Lewisburg High School, died in May 2013 after being diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases. His family then created a scholarship for graduating seniors and an endowment at the foundation to provide funding to the district for athletic programs.