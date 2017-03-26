Fundraising underway for Union County Veteran’s Fourth of July Parade

LEWISBURG — Planning the Union County Veteran’s Fourth of July Parade is a year-round effort, since the parade is the area’s largest. Kevin Bittenbender is a parade committee member and says they are always fundraising for the annual parade.

That includes an upcoming spaghetti dinner, “Thanks to the American Legion Post 182 in Lewisburg. If you are interested, mark your calendars. It’s April 22. It’s a Saturday. It’s held at the American Legion Post 182 in Lewisburg from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10.00 and children under ten are $3.00.”

Bittenbender also talked about this year’s Monumental Mile event that benefits the parade, “Right now, up until March 31, you can inquire at afitevent.com. To sign up for the Monumental Mile, it’s $12.50. The price will go up as time gets closer to the Monumental Mile. This year, we are going to run it right before the parade. The race will start promptly at 9:11. It’s going to go the entire parade route, which is exactly a mile.”

He says the Monumental Mile is a great way to recognize a veteran, “What makes this mile run so unique is that we try to say, you can walk a mile in their shoes, and their shoes, meaning the veterans. You can write a name on your bib. It’s a timed event, but you can write a name on your bib to pay tribute to them.

The 23rd Annual Union County Veterans’ Fourth of July Parade will take place on June 24 in Lewisburg. You can find more information on the Monumental Mile, the Parade and other events organized by the committee on their website unioncountyveterans4thofjuly.com. You can hear more from Bittenbender on WKOK Sunrise online at WKOK.com. (Ali Stevens)