Fundraising scam suspected in Northumberland County

Jennifer Wakeman

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County district attorney is warning residents of a potential fundraising scam. Tony Matulewicz says a county resident received a phone call from an individual claiming to be from the State Police Association. The caller said he was personally approved by the Northumberland County district attorney, but when asked, could not name the D-A.

Matulewicz says residents should be cautious in making financial contributions over the phone without confirming the legitimacy of the organization. He reminds people not to give out credit card or bank account information over the phone.

