Fundraising proposal for new Oaklyn Elementary playground approved

SUNBURY – A playground will be coming to Oaklyn Elementary School. The Daily Item reports the Shikellamy School Board approved a $170,000 fundraising proposal for a new playground at the school.

The paper says the project already has $1,000, which was donated by Oaklyn Elementary Teacher Danielle Williams. She won the money and donated it after being named Outstanding Teacher of the Year by Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation. Now the school playground committee is attempting to raise the rest of the funding.

According to the paper, the committee says the capacity of the new playground will rise from 25 to 72. The project also consists of new sidewalks, railings for handicap accessibility, and a new playset from Playworld.