Fundraising concert for Valley musician coming up

NORTHUMBERLAND – Several bands and individual performers are going to help a Valley musician get back to drumming. A fundraising concert to benefit award winning drummer Steve Mitchell is coming up April 8. It will take place at Front Street Station in Northumberland from 2 -10 p.m. A $10 donation will be collected.

Fellow musician, Stu Shrawder, a friend of Steve Mitchell, is helping organize the event, “We have a stellar lineup of musicians coming up, Jack Pyers, Fricknadorable, Antonio Andretti, Catman Stu, Van Wagner, Loss and Disorder, Heartland Drive (and more).” He said Mitchell was an in-demand drummer, his percussion is heard in some of the Peanut’s and Garfield TV specials, and he played in-studio for numerous musicians.

Steve’s brother, Than, says Steve is improving, “He’s in the nursing home and he’s going to make it a step up next week, and go to the Rockwell Center. Right now, he has trouble using his hands, though he can eat, and he’s now working on transferring…for instance, from the wheelchair to the bed and back again.”

In addition to the concert, a gofundme site is established. You can hear more about Steve’s life and the upcoming concert from a WKOK Sunrise interview at WKOK.com.