Fundraiser for new Sunbury skate park coming up

SUNBURY – You can help raise money to build a new skate park in Sunbury with a celebration of art. An art show will take place January 6 at the Timber Skate shop, located at 257 Market Street. The show will be put on by Justin Betts to help raise money to build the new skate park. Justin will show a 3D replication of skateboard graphics using upcycled skateboards.

He has made pieces for legendary pro skaters like Jamie Thomas, Tony Hawk, Aaron Hamoki and David Gravette. Music for the evening will be The Mongols. Find out more information by calling 570-492-6063. (Matt Catrillo)