Funding, word about all-inclusive playground making big progress

SELINSGROVE – The word about the all-inclusive playground to be built in Selinsgrove for those with physical and mental disabilities is growing, significantly increasing funding to $100,000. The Andy Russell Foundation has been at the forefront of the project, partnering with PlayWorld.

Andy’s wife Cindy joined WKOK Sunrise to provide an update on the increased funding for the project, “We met with Fred Keller, the state representative, whose trying to get us a grant with the state. So we really hope that goes through. We have a little bit more to raise, but we’re working on it and we have a lot of things donated. So we’re making progress.”

The playground is also the first of its kind in the state. Fritz Heinemann, foundation President, says the word about a playground like this is increasing around and outside the state, “By word of mouth, we’ve had inquiries from other parts now – Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Scranton – people have called about how do we do this, or how can we do it? And I’ve had one call from Florida, another from Maryland, and another from Ohio.”

Hear more about the project at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)