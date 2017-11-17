Funding for the Hufnagle Park Project

HARRISBURG – Lewisburg will receive $100,000 from the state for some improvements to Hufnagle Park. The money comes from a state fund which pays for ‘multimodal’ facility upgrades. The funding goes towards Phase I of the park improvements.

Samantha Pearson, the Elm Street Manager, says the work will affect the Kidsburg section, where they hope to do stream restoration, flood mitigation, a trail extension, and an all-ages recreation project.

Meantime, Montoursville will receive $400,000 of comparable funding to repairs to Mill Street. State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport) and Representative Garth Everett (R-84th, Muncy) made the funding announcements.

Mill Street is an increasingly busy road along the Loyalsock Creek, which allows public access to ball fields, boat launch and other facilities. The funding was awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFA) Multimodal Transportation Fund Program.