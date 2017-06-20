Fun and learning on the river

JERSEY SHORE – With the official start of summer coming soon, more Valley residents will be taking to the Susquehanna River. As everyone enjoys the river, it’s important to note the current health of the Susquehanna. Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Carol Parenzan was on WKOK Sunrise and says there is one matter to be concerned about.

She said, “There are underground infrastructures becoming very aged. And we have failures out there we’re not aware of, and sometimes the waste water lines break, and that infiltrates into the storm water systems. We’ll have discharge of untreated sewerage into the water.”

You have the opportunity to learn more about the river and contribute to continued effort of its up keeping with “Sunrise Sunset Susquehanna Paddle and Play” Saturday, July 22, “We’re doing a morning paddle from Jersey Shore to Williamsport 11 miles, and we’re going to have the Boy Scouts involved with that. And then we’re going to play at Susquehanna State Park. We have live music, storytelling, outdoor education, environmental education, wellness activities, and nature photography classes.”

The evening concludes with a cruise on the Hiawatha river boat. For more information on the event, visit middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org. You can listen to more from Parenzan WKOK Sunrise interview on WKOK.com.