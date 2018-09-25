Full Time Officer Hired in Sunbury

SUNBURY- A new full time officer has been hired in Sunbury. Last night the city council hired Earl Johnson of Pottsville. Johnson has four years of law enforcement experience. He’s scheduled to start in two weeks.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich,”We do have a budget issue right now that we’re trying to correct and maintain, and we’re working with what we currently do have available for our own resources. And we were able to hire a full time officer who is currently a full time officer for the capitol police in Harrisburg, and he will be a great asset for our police department and moving forward.”

Johnson was hired at a starting salary of just over $45,000. Johnson’s hiring bumps the number of full-time officers in Sunbury to six.