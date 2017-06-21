FULL TEXT: State police issue statement on attacks on women

Here is the full text of the state police release:

The Pennsylvania State Police, in cooperation with local and federal partners, are investigating a recent sexual assault that occurred in April of this year. We believe this assault may be related to a series of incidents spanning over several years within Northumberland and Columbia counties involving the sexual assault, or attempted sexual assault, of female victims. Victims were confronted during the early morning hours inside their residence. The offender entered the residences through doors or windows. The victims were restrained during these assaults and in some cases, the victims were transported from their residence and assaulted at a separate location. Investigation suggests the offender may have observed his victims for a period of time prior to each of the attacks. The suspect is described as a white male, 5’6”- 5’9”, average build, between 35 – 45 years of age. Police believe that he may have access to multiple vehicles.

The State Police encourages citizens to be vigilant in securing their residences and to be aware of their surroundings. Citizens are asked to report unusual or unfamiliar persons, vehicles or activities. The most recent incident occurred on April 23, 2017 in Jackson Township, Northumberland County. The offender appears to be familiar with the area, and may have ties to the community.

We strongly encourage anyone with any information to come forward as every lead will be thoroughly investigated regardless of how insignificant the information may seem as law enforcement can rule out innocent persons. Anyone who believes they may have knowledge of this individual, these activities, or other similar incidents is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Milton Station at 570-524-2662 or the Pennsylvania State Police Stonington Station at 570-286-5601.

What can you do? If you have any information on this crime, Call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the unknown suspect responsible for these sexual assaults.