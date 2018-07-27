Home
Fugitive wanted by Arizona Superior Court caught in Shamokin Dam

WKOK Staff | July 27, 2018 |

 

SHAMOKIN DAM–  A Pennsylvania man wanted in Arizona for trafficking in stolen property was arrested in Shamokin Dam. Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen says his department was contacted July 21 about a male soliciting energy door- to- door.

 

Police investigated and determined he did not have a permit for solicitation in the borough. When they checked 35-year-old Jeremy Hooker’s identity by way of state and federal resources, they found Hooker was wanted by the Superior Court of Arizona on a felony charge of  conspiracy to commit trafficking in stolen property. Hooker was arraigned and placed in Snyder County Prison on $150,000 cash bail.

 

The Borough of Shamokin Dam requires anyone who solicits in the borough to have a permit. Police encourage residents to report anyone who is going door to door without and permit to report it to police and not allow the person in their home.

