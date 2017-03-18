Home
Fugitive from Virginia arrested in Shamokin Dam

WKOK Staff | |

SHAMOKIN DAM – Shamokin Dam police caught a fugitive from Virginia during a traffic stop on Friday.  A vehicle was stopped on Routes 11 and 15 at Eighth Avenue for an expired registration.

 

Police discovered the driver, 30-year-old Jason Leach, was wanted for fleeing the state of Virginia and failing to appear in circuit court for probation violations.  Leach was wanted for drug possession and a warrant was issued in August.

 

Leach was taken into custody and arraigned by District Judge John Reed and sent to the Snyder County Prison on $25,000 bail.  Leach will be extradited back to Virginia next week.  Leach had been living in Sunbury.  (Ali Stevens)

