Fugitive from Virginia arrested in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM – Shamokin Dam police caught a fugitive from Virginia during a traffic stop on Friday. A vehicle was stopped on Routes 11 and 15 at Eighth Avenue for an expired registration.

Police discovered the driver, 30-year-old Jason Leach, was wanted for fleeing the state of Virginia and failing to appear in circuit court for probation violations. Leach was wanted for drug possession and a warrant was issued in August.

Leach was taken into custody and arraigned by District Judge John Reed and sent to the Snyder County Prison on $25,000 bail. Leach will be extradited back to Virginia next week. Leach had been living in Sunbury. (Ali Stevens)