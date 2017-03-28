Fugitive caught in Shamokin Dam will be sent back to Virginia

SHAMOKIN — A fugitive from Virginia, who was caught by police in Shamokin Dam, will be extradited back to Virginia to face the charges against him. 30-year-old Jason Leach waived his rights to extradition proceedings on Monday and agreed to be transported to Hopewell County Virginia, where he is wanted for failing to appear in court for probation violations.

Leach was wanted for drug possession and a warrant was issued in August. He was stopped in Shamokin Dam on March 17 for driving with an expired registration and the warrant was discovered. He was sent to the Snyder County Prison, where he remains until the extradition to Virginia takes place. Leach had been living in Sunbury prior to his arrest in Shamokin Dam. (Ali Stevens)