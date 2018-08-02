Frustrations about construction signage in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – Some Northumberland residents are growing frustrated with the placement of signage as construction continues in the borough. PennDOT Project Manager Mindy Foresman answered some of those concerns during a recent informal meeting with residents.

First, regarding the signage on Route 11 south as motorists approach the King Street intersection, it is unclear which lane motorists should drive.

Foresman says PennDOT is monitoring the situation, “That traffic control phase will be next year, when it’s in conjunction with the work being done on Duke Street. So there probably will be signs further back than just at the underpass there at Water and Duke Street.”

Another concern came during flooding last week when the Route 11 railroad underpass was blocked because of flooding in Snyder County. The ‘road closed’ signs didn’t appear until the underpass, at the Duke Streets intersection. Residents say there should be signs way before that, at least at the King and Water Streets intersection.

Foresman noted the suggestion and says when the project continues near year, there will be more warning signage, “Our traffic unit is monitoring the traffic control out there and coming up with better ways to try to alleviate the traffic congestion and try to give better warning to the people coming into those signs. If we need to add more signs or clarify the signs, we will do that.”

Foresman also answered questions pertaining to the temporary traffic signals at King and Orange Streets, as well as monitoring traffic signals in Sunbury. You can hear that interview at WKOK.com.