Fruits, veggies, and family meal tips from Weis Market Dieticians

SUNBURY – With the school year underway, most families are back to busy schedules, the Weis Dietitians encourage us to eat more fruits and vegetables and provide simple strategies to make family meals happen.

Beth Stark , Manager of Lifestyle Initiatives, says we should all eat five cups of fruits and veggies a day.

She says we can do that by including a serving in each meal, “So if you have a cup of fruit at breakfast, you have a cup of fruit at lunch, and maybe you have a salad with dinner. So it could be really easy to get those fruits and vegetables in.”

When it comes to squeezing in family meals, Healthy Living Coordinator Kathryn Long says it’s all about advanced planning, “Thinking about planning, structure it into your calendar…you kind of know what you’re week might look like at the beginning of the week…so maybe add it into a night that’s available. It doesn’t have to be an hour at the table, it could be 20 or 30 minutes.”

Listen here and view the new HealthyBites Magazine at:

http://healthybites.weismarkets.com/18Sep/Page-1.