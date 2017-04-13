From traffic stop to full on narcotics investigation

SUNBURY—Thanks to a new kind of police work, Sunbury police made a large drug bust. The Sunbury Police Department is implementing a new strategy called criminal interdiction aimed at being proactive in regards to drug trafficking occurring in the city.

Last night Cpl. Travis Bremigen and Officer Keifer Bathgate conducted a traffic stop in a Maryland vehicle. Through a search of the vehicle they recovered 15.8 grams of Marijuana, 8 individual packaged bags of what is suspected to be cocaine, 49 pills of suspected MDMA, 80 bags of suspected heroin and .22 long rifle ammunition.

Occupants in the vehicle included Melvin Jones Jr. and Ryan Mills both of Harrisburg. A search revealed Mills concealed a bag of 49 pills of suspected MDMA in his rectum. Both Mills and Jones were taken into custody and were discovered to be wanted by the PA State Parole. Both are in Mifflin County Correctional Facility on detainers issued by the Pa Board of Probation and Parole, criminal charges in this investigation and forthcoming.

A second investigation began after units were dispatched to a drug overdose. During the investigation heroin baggies containing the same stamp as those discovered during the earlier traffic stop were discovered. Officers began an investigation into where the overdose victim had obtained the heroin. A confidential informant then made a purchase from 402 N Fifth Street, Sunbury last night.

Upon executing a search warrant officers discovered a 20 gauge shot gun and 40 bags of heroin inside the home. The stamps on the bags that were discovered at the scene of the overdose were the same as the bags at the residence on Fifth St.

Two small children were inside the home during the time of the search, and had to be placed by social workers. The mother was taken into custody and criminal charges are forthcoming.

What began as a simple traffic stop has now evolved into a full scale narcotics trafficking investigation. (Sarah Benek)