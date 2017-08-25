From Geisinger Health System to just Geisinger

DANVILLE—Geisinger Health System will now simply be known as “Geisinger.” Earlier this week, the Geisinger Authority talked about the name change, afterwards s a spokesman said, “Geisinger is a growing organization that serves patients and members throughout two-thirds of Pennsylvania and into New Jersey.”

Geisinger said they wanted to simplify their name from Geisinger Health System to simply Geisinger. They say the move also unites all of their departments, entities and facilities under one name as one Geisinger family.

Earlier this year, the board of directors authorized a name change of the parent organization from “Geisinger Health System Foundation” to “Geisinger Health.” the parent board is now officially Geisinger Health Board of Directors.