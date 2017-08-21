Friends gather in Cameron Park to remember Barbara Miller

Barbara Miller cold case to Cameron Park remembrance

SUNBURY — A good friend, a good mom and a great woman–that is how Barbara Miller of Sunbury was described during an event in Cameron Park in Sunbury Sunday evening. The memorial service included music, spoken tributes and a balloon launch. More than 100 people were in attendance. Various elected and other police, county and city leaders were present.

The Barbara Miller cold case homicide investigation is active again, thanks in part to Sunbury’s new police chief Tim Miller who told us, the case is solvable and he’s optimistic that answers will continue to come in. Barbara Miller disappeared in 1989 and her case is considered a homicide. Evidence has been dug up in Milton and pulled from a pond in Montandon.