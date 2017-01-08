Friday jobs report a mixed bag

SUNBURY – Unemployment figures released Friday were a mix of good news and bad news. Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce says the 156,000 jobs created in December came in below estimates, “What we were looking for was 183,000 jobs so we did come in under expectations.”

Wages increased in December which Garrett says is good news for workers, “If there is a silver lining, it was those wages. Good news, bad news, good news if you’re the one earning the wages. We were expecting it to go up 2.5 percent, it went up 2.9 percent. We knew that as the labor market continued to tighten down, tighten down, tighten down that we were going to start seeing some inflation, some wage growth.”

Garrett talked about the Obama administration’s legacy of job creation, “What we know is that this was the 75th straight month. The longest streak of gains in employment since 1939.”

While the growth was consistent, Garrett says it was far below the massive gains in the Reagan and Clinton administrations. You can hear more of the discussion from WKOK’s On The Mark, online at wkok.com. (Jennifer Wakeman)