SRI Free movies by the river start tonight

SRI presents Trolls on the river front

SUNBURY—Movies on the River begins again tonight at the river front in Sunbury. Presented by Sunbury Revitalization Incorporated, this week’s movie is Dream Works Trolls.

Brianna Apfelbaum-Kula, Chairwoman of the board of directors spoke about the event saying, “Shikellamy School Band Association is providing concessions, so have a little dinner do a little fun activities, enjoy being by the river and then at dusk the movie will start and I think this will be a well attended exciting movie for the kids.”

A kid’s craft stand opens at 6pm with the movie beginning when the sun goes down. Do bring your blankets and lawn chairs and remember that children under 10 years old need to be accompanied by and adult.

SRI will hold a free movie night each month throughout the summer. For more information call SRI at 570-286-7768. (Sarah Benek)