Free melanoma screenings being offered by Geisinger

DANVILLE – Geisinger Health System is offering free melanoma screenings at a number of locations. The American Academy of Dermatology reports that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and the most deadly of skin cancers is melanoma. The screenings are available to patients at a number of locations.

On Tuesday, May 9, a screening will be held at Geisinger Dermatology on Woodbine Lane in Danville from 1 to 5 p.m.

On Thursday, May 11, a screening will be held at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital from 1 to 4 p.m.

On Thursday May 18, a screening will be held at Geisinger Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

On Tuesday June 6, a screening will be held at Geisinger Bloomsburg from 1 to 4 p.m.

An appointment is required to participate in the free screenings. You can visit Geisinger.org/events or call 1-800-275-6401.