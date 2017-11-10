Free Bucknell football game for Veterans and Gold Star families

LEWISBURG – When Bucknell University’s Bison football team takes to field Saturday, during their last home game of the season, they’ll take an opportunity to thank our nation’s veterans. The Bison will also wear special decals on their helmets in honor of the 28th Infantry Division. One of the most decorated infantry divisions and the oldest division-sized unit in the United States Army.

Kevin Bittenbender, president of the Union County Veterans Fourth of July Committee, says the university will also honor all veterans, active duty military members and Gold Star families by giving them free admission to the game. Additionally, at the game, attendees will see some of the floats from the annual 4th of July parade. Kick-off is set for noon.