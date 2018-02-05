Free beer for Eagles fans, Bud Light to make good on promise

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bud Light is spilling the details on how Philadelphia can cash in on its promise of free beer for the city now that the Eagles have won the Super Bowl. They’re making good on a summertime deal with Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson. The company tweeted that 25 bars along the parade route will be offering free Bud Light to patrons.

The deal came after Johnson said in an interview last summer that should the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he would give out beer “to everybody.” Bud Light tweeted to Johnson “Let’s make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal?” The beer maker went on to change its catchphrase “Dilly Dilly” to “Philly Philly” celebrating the Eagles playoff run.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Thousands of snow geese have been spotted in southern Pennsylvania close to a month earlier than their usual migration period. LNP newspaper reports officials estimate there are at least 35,000 geese at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster.

About 250,000 geese pass through the area as they head to Canada from warmer areas south. The first week in March is typically the best time to view the migration, but officials last year counted between 50,000 and 70,000 geese at Middle Creek by Feb. 6.

The earlier migration last year led the area to open a driving tour road sooner than expected. Officials have not said if they again plan to open the road early. Other migratory birds that frequent the area include tundra swans and Canada geese.