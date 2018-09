UNION TWP. – Finding a beach rental ended with a theft reported in Union Township, Union County.

Milton State Police say the victim reportedly found a rental property in Ocean City, MD on Craigslist for rent over the Labor Day holiday and responded to the ad.

The ensuing transaction turned out to be fraudulent and the victim was defrauded of $664. The incident occurred on September 14 at 3 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.