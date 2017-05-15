Four people injured in Union County crash

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP – A two car crash took place on Saturday afternoon around 2pm on Furnace Road in Buffalo Township, Union County. State police report that 24-year-old Richard Smith of Millmont, was travelling east on Furnace Road when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Furnace Road and New Berlin Mountain Road, and collided with the passanger side of a Mazda driven by 24-year-old Cory Thayer of Wexford.

Both vehicles were reported to be disabled after the crash. Thayer had two passengers in the car, Smith had none in his vehicle, all four people involved were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Christopher Elio)