Four injuries reported after a crash on Route 522

SELINSGROVE – Four people were hurt in a crash on Route 522 Thursday afternoon in Selinsgrove. State police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Route 522 and 18th Avenue around 3:10 p.m.

19-year-old Kristen Komara of Shamokin tried to turn onto 18th Street from 522 and was struck by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jonathan Hess of Berwick. Komara and her three passengers sustained minor injuries in the accident. They were treated and released from Geisinger Medical Center. Hess was not injured in the accident. (Ali Stevens)