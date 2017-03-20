Four injuries after a crash in Turbotville

TURBOTVILLE — Four people were injured after a crash in Turbotville on Sunday afternoon. State police say 79-year-old Keith Tansley of Turbotville failed to see another vehicle when drove through the intersection of Route 54 and Route 44, and struck the vehicle head-on.

Tansley was not injured, but the driver of the other vehicle, 38-year-old Julie Andress of Catawissa was taken to Geisinger Medical Center along with her passenger, 39-year-old Michael Andress and two children. Julie Andress remains hospitalized in fair condition. A condition was not available for Michael Andress or the children. Tansley will be cited for a stop sign violation. (Ali Stevens)