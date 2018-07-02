Four injured from Routes 11/15 crash

SNYDER COUNTY – Volunteer fire and ambulance responders went to a three vehicle crash on Routes 11/15 Sunday which injured four people. Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred Sunday just after 5 p.m. in Chapman Township, Snyder County. Crews from Snyder County and Sunbury’s Americus Ambulance responded.

Troopers say 74-year-old Charles Kerstetter of Liverpool was crossing the highway and collided with the vehicle of 34-year-old Nathan Sager of Maryland. Sager’s vehicle then hit another vehicle driven by an unidentified 17-year-old male who was not injured.

State police say Kerstetter and a passenger were taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. An Evan spokeswoman says Kerstetter was transferred to Geisinger and the passenger was treated and released. Sager and a passenger were taken to Geisinger for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Kerstetter was cited for a traffic violation.