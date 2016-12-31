Four arrests for DUI at a Snyder County checkpoint

SELINSGROVE – A DUI checkpoint was held in Snyder County on Friday night and four people were arrested for driving under the influence. Troopers did not indicate where the checkpoint was located.

Eighty-seven motorists were stopped during the checkpoint and 14 traffic citations were issued. One person was charged with underage drinking and four arrests were made for drinking and driving. There were also two drivers with suspended licenses. State police remind motorists not to drink and drive and to buckle up and slow down. (Ali Stevens)