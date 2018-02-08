Founder of #MeToo Movement speaking at Bucknell Sunday

LEWISBURG – The #MeToo Movement has quickly become a huge trend around the country for victims of sexual assault and harassment and now it’s founder is coming to the Valley. #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke is speaking at Bucknell University next Sunday, February 18th at 7 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.

Burke is a social justice activist and sexual assault survivor, and Bucknell says she’ll share her story. Burke is known for being the first to use the “Me Too” phrase in 2006 to raise awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual abuse and assault.

The event is free but one of the limited tickets are required. Tickets will be available to Bucknell students, faculty and staff with a valid university ID Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Weis Center Box Office. If seating is still available, tickets for the public will be available at the box office the day of the lecture starting at 6 p.m.