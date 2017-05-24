Forum on economic development in the Valley

LEWISBURG— An upcoming forum will discuss the difficulties of bringing industry to the Central Susquehanna Valley. Focus Central Pennsylvania, a local non-profit committed to economic development is hosting the forum next month at Bucknell University.

Focus Central Pa is holding a forum for the public to attend to discuss game changers in industrial development in the Valley. Shawn McLaughlin, Director of the Union County Planning Commission explains the public may wish to attend the forum so they are aware of the many efforts and changes in the economic development field.

The forum will be held Tuesday, June 6 from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm on the campus of Bucknell University. The forum is free and open to the public, to register visit focuscentralpa.org. You can hear the full interview from WKOK Sunrise at WKOK.com (Sarah Benek)