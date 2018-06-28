Former Trump transition team member visits Valley

SUNBURY – A former member of the Trump transition team visited the Valley this week reviewing the natural resources it has to offer. Thomas Pyle, who’s also a current member of the American Energy Alliance, addressed some environmental regulations of the Trump Administration and what’s happening here in Pennsylvania in those areas.

On the concern of protecting the environment, Pyle says no one can predict the future, but we need to utilize resources like coal and natural gas to anchor other industries, including here in the Valley, “The Sunbury Pipeline is bringing gas to what will be a brand new state-of-the-art power supply that we can use as natural gas here. The access we have, we can ship it around, we can bring other industries here that adds value to natural gas.”

Pyle says it’s important for the state government to not prevent ways to easily utilize these resources, “The combination of reform at the Federal level encouraging the state, the legislature and the governor not to put policies forward that are punitive and damaging and inhibit our ability to produce these resources will only make a good story better in Pennsylvania.”

On the international issue of climate change, Pyle says it couldn’t have been a better move for President Trump to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, “The thing this agreement would have done was committed the United States to billions of tax payer dollars overseas into what’s called a ‘green climate fund.’ There’s really no need to be part of that agreement. We can do our part to reduce submissions and we have for several years, without being signatory to some grand global agreement.”

Pyle says he’s taking his findings from our area back to Washington D.C. You can see more at americanenergyalliance.org.