Former student detained for making threats to Midd-West High School

MIDDLEBURG— A former Midd-West student is being detained for making threats to shoot up the Midd-West High School. Snyder County District Attorney, Mike Piecuch announced Tuesday that a juvenile has been charged for allegedly making shooting threats directed at the Midd-West High School.

DA Piecuch says Middleburg police took the youth into custody February 24, and after an investigation police determined that the threat was not credible because the juvenile did not have access to firearms. Middleburg Police Chief Jordan said, “We take any threats against our schools very seriously.”

DA Piecuch praised those who reported the alleged threats, as well as the cooperative efforts of the Middleburg Police Department, the Midd-West School District and the Snyder County Juvenile Probation Department.

The youth is being detained awaiting a hearing for charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct in Snyder County juvenile court.

There has been an influx of threats on local school after the Florida school shooting, February 14, including threats to East Juniata, Danville, Benton and Montgomery.