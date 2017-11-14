Former Steeler Andy Russell will help inaugurate ‘Steelers Hall of Honor’

Andy Russell, a 12-year veteran for the Pittsburgh Steelers and 7-time Pro Bowl player, will be in the first class to be inducted in the newly established Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor as announced by the team and Steelers President, Art Rooney II. The Hall of Honor will induct former players, coaches, and front office personnel who were integral in creating and sustaining the franchise’s success dating back to when the team was founded in 1933.