Former state treasurer sentenced: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/29/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former elected Pennsylvania state treasurer was sentenced Tuesday to 2½ years in federal prison for trying to squeeze campaign cash from a law firm and a property management firm during his failed 2014 bid for governor. Rob McCord, a venture capitalist once seen as a rising star in Democratic political circles, cooperated with investigators and resigned in January 2015 after being confronted by the FBI with secretly-recorded audiotapes. He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted extortion and testified last year against an investment adviser in a bribery case that ultimately got thrown out of court. U.S. District Court Judge John Jones told McCord he “suffered a precipitous fall from grace” as a result of criminal acts the judge described as “an overt and even brazen effort by Mr. McCord to essentially shake down businesses and individuals to donate to his campaign.” “When an individual’s ambition trumps his or her good judgment and their otherwise decent character, that’s when crimes happen,” Jones said. He also imposed $5,200 in fines and fees and a year of probation. McCord is scheduled to report to prison in late October.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is heading to Puerto Rico to examine damage from last year’s Hurricane Maria and to develop cultural and business ties. Gov. Tom Wolf is paying his own airfare and accommodations for the two-day trip that will end Friday morning. Pennsylvania is home to more than 350,000 people who are from Puerto Rico or descendants of Puerto Ricans. The state has hosted people displaced by Maria. The visit comes as the territory’s governor increased its death toll from the September hurricane from 64 to nearly 3,000, based on an independent study.

Features

UNION TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A billboard referring to Republican President Donald Trump as “Our Leader The Idiot” is making waves in a New Jersey town. The billboard has been up since last week in Union Township, a town of roughly 60,000 people about 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of New York City.

Under the title it reads, “a new film— coming soon!” New York-based activist Neil Harrison told News12 New Jersey that he’s paying for the billboard to promote the documentary film he’s producing. Township spokeswoman Natalie Pineiro said Tuesday that people began noticing the billboard late last week and that she returned to work on Monday to find “dozens” of voicemails from residents. Pineiro said there were more than 100 comments on the town’s Facebook page. She added that she wasn’t sure how long the billboard was expected to stay up. Pineiro said township officials felt it necessary to send out a tweet explaining that since the billboard is privately owned, the township has no role in approving what is placed there.

NEW YORK (AP) — If it’s a lousy week for President Donald Trump, it’s usually a good week for Rachel Maddow. MSNBC’s marquee personality took advantage of a busy week of bad news for the president, led by former lawyer Michael Cohen’s plea deal and former campaign manager Paul Manafort’s conviction on corruption charges. She had the top-rated show on cable television on Tuesday with 3.89 million viewers. Maddow beat the usual cable ratings leader, Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, for the week. Hannity won August overall. Even MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell managed to tie Hannity’s best showing of the week. MSNBC spread the love around the dial: its “Morning Joe” had its best ratings week ever, the Nielsen company said.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania are investigating a group of friends’ claim that a man sprayed them down with hot tar because he was angry he was in the background of one of their videos. Scranton police say they are looking for the suspect in the attack that took place Saturday night. Victim Michael Prado tells WNEP-TV all eight of them were hit by tar, and one of his friends had to be treated for first-degree burns. Prado says the man was laughing at them while he sprayed gallons of tar at them from a utility truck. The victims say the man was angry at them because he was in the background of a video they were taking. Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

NEW YORK (AP) — A swarm of bees had caused a brief commotion in Times Square in New York City after they made their home atop a hot dog stand. It happened at 43rd Street and Broadway at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The New York Police Department’s bee keepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bees.

WABC-TV shows thousands of bees crowding the top of the vendor’s umbrella as a beekeeper sucks them into a hose. In a tweet, the NYPD said that “no tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind.”

LONDON (AP) — The outfits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore at their wedding are to go on public display later this year at the ceremony’s venue, Windsor Castle. Royal fashion fans will be able to get a close look at the bride’s silk Givenchy wedding dress and 16-foot (5-meter) veil, as well as the diamond-and-platinum tiara loaned to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth II. There will also be a copy of the frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals regiment that Harry wore for the May 19 service, which was watched by millions around the world. The exhibition “A Royal Wedding: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex” will be at Windsor Castle from Oct. 26 to Jan. 6, and at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 14 to Oct. 6, 2019.

DETROIT (AP) — The regal presence Aretha Franklin exuded in life was captured at her viewing on Tuesday, with the late Queen of Soul in a gold-plated casket dressed completely in red, including high-heeled pumps, proving, as one person put it, that she was a “diva to the end.” As Franklin’s powerful vocals from classic gospel performances were piped through the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer looked as if she was preparing for one more performance. She wore earrings, red lipstick and red nail polish, and her hair was cut short. Her dress — with its ornamental elements and sheer netting fabric — was reminiscent of an outfit she would wear onstage and “something she would have selected for herself,” her niece, Sabrina Owens, told The Associated Press. Mourners poured into the museum to pay their final respects to Franklin, who died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. The two-day viewing was part of a week of commemorations for the legend, who will be laid to rest on Friday.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors have filed extortion, grand theft and other charges against a man accused of being the “Dine-and-Dash Dater.” Authorities say 45-year-old Paul Guadalupe Gonzales used dating apps to meet women, took them to dinner at restaurants and then left without paying any part of the bill. Deputy District Attorney Michael Fern says eight women ended up paying themselves and in two cases restaurants picked up the check. The complaint says the women were defrauded of a total of $950. Gonzales pleaded not guilty to a dozen counts at his arraignment Monday. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years in prison.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-running pitcher Vince Velasquez was called out for leaving second base early while tagging up, resulting in a game-ending double play that gave the Washington Nationals a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. After Aaron Nola outpitched Max Scherzer for the second time in six days in a matchup of NL Cy Young Award contenders, the Phillies watched Washington rally for three runs in the ninth to take a 5-3 lead.

LOUIS (AP) — Jose Martinez and Tyler O’Neill homered, rookie Jack Flaherty pitched seven innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 in Mike Shildt’s first game since being promoted to full-time manager. The Cardinals have won six of seven and are 20-5 in August. Earlier in the day, St. Louis took off the interim tag on Shildt, who was put in charge after Mike Matheny was fired last month a day before the All-Star break. The Pirates have lost eight of 10.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he probably won’t reveal whether Carson Wentz or Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start the season opener until 90 minutes before the game. Wentz has been recovering from surgery last December to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. He is practicing but hasn’t been medically cleared for contact.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired veteran slugger Jose Bautista from the New York Mets for a player to be named or cash. Bautista has batted .196 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs for the Braves and Mets this season. The Phillies are 3½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Bautista.

BALTIMORE (AP) — As long as Mike Tomlin is standing on the Pittsburgh sideline, watching Ben Roethlisberger pass to Antonio Brown or give the ball to Le’Veon Bell, the Steelers will be favored to win the AFC North. It makes no difference that Randy Fichtner is the new offensive coordinator, or that Roethlisberger turned 36 in March. The Steelers are going to score points, and they’re going to play their best against division rivals in big games.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 8 Miami 7

Final Atlanta 9 Tampa Bay 5

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Texas 4

Final Colorado 3 L-A Angels 2

Final San Diego 2 Seattle 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Chi White Sox 4

Final Baltimore 12 Toronto 5

Final Cleveland 8 Minnesota 1

Final Oakland 4 Houston 3

Final Kansas City 6 Detroit 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 4

Final Cincinnati 9 Milwaukee 7

Final St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 2

Final San Francisco 1 Arizona 0

N-Y Mets at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Atlanta 78 Washington 75

Final OT Seattle 91 Phoenix 87

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Seattle at San Diego 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Boston 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Texas 8:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Houston 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Chi Cubs 1:00 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Houston at New York 8:00 p.m.

