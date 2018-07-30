Former Shamokin School board VP pleads guilty to using stun gun

SUNBURY – A former Shamokin School Board Vice President has pleaded guilty after using an electric stun gun to assault another person in November. The Daily Item reports 34-year-old Ron McElwee pleaded guilty to a felony county of unlawful use of an incapacitate device in Northumberland County Court Monday. The co-defendant, 44-year-old Barton Koser of Coal Township, is still fighting the charges and will head to trial later this year.

The paper says McElwee faces up to 10 years of prison and a $25,00 fine. A pre-sentence investigation will be conducted and no sentencing hearing has been scheduled.

Police say McElwee and Koser assaulted the victim outside a Shamokin home November 16 and used a stun gun on him. Officers say the attack was prompted by a physical altercation between McElwee and the victim four days prior.

In addition to serving on the school board, McElwee served as Treasurer of the Coal City Revitalization Board and ran an unsuccessful campaign for Northumberland County prothonotary in last year’s election. McElwee and Koser are free on unsecured bail of $50,000 and $75,000, respectively.