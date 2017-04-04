Home
Former Shamokin man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a girl

SUNBURY – A Harrisburg man who was charged with sexually assaulting a girl in Shamokin has pleaded guilty in Northumberland County Court.  35-year-old Brian Murdorf, formerly of Shamokin, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

 

Police say Murdorf had sexual contact with a girl between 2010 and 2014, starting when the girl was 10-years-old.  Murdorf is incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township on $100,000 bail.  He entered into a plea agreement and additional charges including rape and statutory sexual assault won’t be prosecuted.  He faces 20-years in prison when he is sentenced in the coming weeks.  (Ali Stevens)

