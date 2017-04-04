Former Shamokin man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a girl

SUNBURY – A Harrisburg man who was charged with sexually assaulting a girl in Shamokin has pleaded guilty in Northumberland County Court. 35-year-old Brian Murdorf, formerly of Shamokin, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Police say Murdorf had sexual contact with a girl between 2010 and 2014, starting when the girl was 10-years-old. Murdorf is incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township on $100,000 bail. He entered into a plea agreement and additional charges including rape and statutory sexual assault won’t be prosecuted. He faces 20-years in prison when he is sentenced in the coming weeks. (Ali Stevens)