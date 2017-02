SELINSGROVE – A former Selinsgrove Area School District superintendent has died of cancer. Dr. Fred Johnson died from pancreatic cancer, he was 69-years-old. Dr. Johnson headed the Selinsgrove district from 2000 to 2010.

He left Selinsgrove to head the Souderton Area School District. He left Souderton in 2013 to head the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit in Edinboro PA, and to be closer to family. Funeral services are not yet announced. More information this week on WKOK.